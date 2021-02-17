Fort Sanders celebrates end of construction project with new critical care unit

The $115-million project to expand emergency and critical care capacity at the hospital has been completed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After almost two and a half years of construction, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is celebrating the completion of a $115-million project to expand emergency and critical care capacity at the hospital.

This final phase included the completion of a new critical care unit. A new emergency department was finished last March, just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we announced this project, we’ve seen the closing of a large downtown hospital and the unexpected arrival of a global pandemic,” said Keith Altshuler, president and chief administrative officer. “In light of these challenges, the expansion projects at Fort Sanders Regional are even more important and give us more opportunities to provide the excellent care we are known for to our patients.”

According to a press release, the new department includes 72 rooms arranged in three intensive care units (ICUs) for cardiovascular, neuro and medical-surgical care. The upgrades include eICU capability (telehealth specific to the ICU), in-room dialysis, and patient lift equipment.

Nurses' stations are located between the rooms where they can monitor all patients continually.

There is also more room for families. Each room is large enough to allow family members of the patients to stay and there are sleeper chair, couches, and a private bathroom.

“We will officially begin treating patients in this new space on February 20th,” Altshuler said. “We are very pleased to offer new advanced services and a more healing environment for our most critical patients.”

“A critical care unit is an inspiring place to be because of the dedication of the staff, amazing technology and medical expertise,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health. “As we think about the patients and families who will find healing and hope here, I am grateful to the critical care staff and physicians at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for all that they do every day to put our patients first and strive for excellence.”

All of the construction upgrades coincided with the 100th anniversary of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The hospital’s first patients were admitted on Feb. 23, 1920.