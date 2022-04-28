Dr. Lisa Piercey announces she will leave her role as the state's top doctor to pursue a new job

Gov. Lee will name a successor in the coming weeks.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will be leaving her role as the state's top public health official at the end of May to pursue a job in the private sector, Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday.

According to a press release, Dr. Piercey will remain with the Tennessee Department of Health through May 31. She plans to transition into the health care investment sector.

Gov. Lee said he will name her successor in the coming weeks.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

TDH said Dr. Piercey joined the Lee Administration in January 2019 as the youngest female health commissioner appointed to the role and served the state during what has been one of the most challenging public health crises in modern history.

“I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving Governor Lee and Tennesseans for the last three and a half years, particularly through the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic,” Dr. Piercey said. “I have seen firsthand the unparalleled dedication of our public health workforce, and I am confident that they will continue driving positive health outcomes for Tennessee.”

As commissioner, she served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, spearheaded efforts to innovate public health operations across the state, and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline, officials said.