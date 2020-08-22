Mayor: Nashville has right to enforce rules at party planned on federal property

Scary Obsession is the name of an event scheduled to take place on Aug. 29 on Percy Priest Lake. It's on land owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro and Federal authorities may pull the plug on a big party planned for next weekend on Percy Priest Lake.

Scary Obsession is the name of an event that is scheduled to take place on Aug. 29 on Percy Priest lake. The promoters are advertising drinking contests and a cliff diving contest, all for an $11 admission charge.

The land that the party is on is owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers. They lease it to TWRA as a wildlife management area.

Greg Thomas, who is the Priest Lake Resource Manager for US Army Corps of Engineers, said that what the promoters want to do isn’t allowed under federal or state laws.

“We actually have a contract with metro police to patrol on the weekends, the metro has concurrent jurisdiction on federal land," Thomas said.

Mayor John Cooper's office released a statement on Friday afternoon that said they have learned the city does have the authority to enforce health regulations on the lake, even though the event is planned on federal property.

"Metro Legal has confirmed that all Metro public health orders apply at Percy Priest Lake. Metro Public Health will coordinate with the MNPD and other Metro departments on an enforcement strategy. MPHD will also proactively reach out to the event organizers to inform them of our health ordinances," the statement read.

To get to the corp land, party-goers have to trespass through the Woodland Point neighborhood.

Neighbors said they're fed up and said these kinds of parties happen all the time.

At least one neighbor said past party-goers have threatened to retaliate against neighbors who complain. He says the partyers block their driveways and leave a mess. They added that they have had verbal and physical altercations with people who come out of the woods.

Metro Police said that the Corps of Engineers has had an agreement with MNPD's Secondary Employment Unit to staff Percy Priest and Old Hickory Lakes with at least one officer on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Furthermore, the officers are to assist with:

Immediate on-site emergency situations (water emergencies, lost children, assist citizens with non-emergency matters, etc.)

Enforcement of local ordinances and state laws regarding parking, alcohol, domestic assault, etc.

Respond to dispatched calls for service on the properties.