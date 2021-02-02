National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held on Oct. 23

In April, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 19,000 pounds of medications at 113 sites, according to a press release.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Departments of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Environment and Conservation, and Health are inviting people to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Take Back Day encourages people to account for the prescription medications in their homes and safely and securely dispose of the medications they no longer need.

In April, Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 19,000 pounds of medications at 113 sites, according to a press release.

On Take Back Day, Tennessee’s Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions team up with law enforcement, pharmacies, retailers, and other community groups to host events.

They also offer information, education, and fun activities at their take-back events. To find a Take Back Day event near you, click here.

The participating locations will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, officials said.

The service is free and anonymous.