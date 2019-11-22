KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parkwest Medical Center and Covenant Health came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate Parkwest Medical Center's new tower.

The $99 million dollar project will open to patients in December offering new surgical support space, a post-anesthesia care unit, operating rooms, spacious new patient rooms, a new discharge area, a new surgery entrance and more parking.

"Our volumes have grown, we've invested in the facility and have added capabilities, new equipment and technology over the years," said Neil Heatherly President and CAO of Parkwest Medical Center.

Parkwest Medical Center opened its doors over four decades ago and to celebrate the center now has a completed expansion.

"Our history has been rich overcoming adversity and challenges along the way to the growth and prosperity today where we're on the springboard of a new chapter in our story," Heatherly said.

Heatherly said a few years ago, Parkwest Medical Center's leadership and board saw the growing need for the expansion in the community.

"It's exciting to be a part of an organization that is growing, that is expanding and adding capacity. At a time when others in the community have closed or reduced services. It's a real honor and a privilege and a pleasure to be a part of that," he said.

Heatherly said the hospital has had its challenges with construction with road access, parking and utility shutdowns but it was all worth it with the help of a supportive team.

"We offer a new dedicated surgery entry and flow support for our visitors with a new beautiful waiting room, a coffee shop, parking that's convenient and accessible, new patient rooms on the floors above us that are modern and spacious as well as additional operating rooms to meet the capacity needs that we have," Heatherly said.