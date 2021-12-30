TDH: Tennessee receives supply of COVID-19 treatment pills

Early studies show that these pills could reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 such as hospitalization and death, TDH said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health announced the state has received shipments of the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for molnupirvar by Merck and Paxlovid by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19.

According to TDH, early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death. These treatments are recommended for people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions.

Molnupiravir has been approved for people 18 years and older and not approved for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Those infected can start treatment within five days of showing symptoms and a typical regimen would be 40 pills over a 5-day period.

Meanwhile, Paxlovid has been approved for people 12 years and older and has been approved for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Those infected can start treatment within three days of showing symptoms and a typical regimen would be 30 pills over a 5-day period.

TDH recommends to consult your physician about potential risks with the treatments. Both drugs require a prescription.

The Tennessee Department of Health coordinated a distribution plan of molnupiravir and Paxlovid with Walmart pharmacies across the state. TDH says the treatment is free, and Tennesseans can visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find a participating Walmart pharmacy near them.

Initial supply in the state is limited as the first allocation from the federal government was 5,000 courses of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid. TDH anticipates additional allocations in the coming weeks as production increases.