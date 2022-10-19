COVID-19 surges overseas cause a 'twindemic 'in East Tennessee

New coronavirus variants are surging in Europe, and Australia saw one of the worst flu years since the beginning of the pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Surges in COVID-19 cases and the flu overseas have health leaders concerned East Tennessee may see a "twindemic."

Australia, which has its winter six months before East Tennessee, saw its worst year of the flu since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"They did have one of the worst flu seasons they've had in a number of years," said Dena Mashburn from the Knox County Health Department.

In Europe, two Omicron subvariants are surging, leading health leaders to believe it won't be too long until they're in the U.S. Health leaders said the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated against both.

The newest COVID-19 booster shot covers the Omicron variant. Dr. Bill Smith, a vaccine researcher, said current data shows the booster is effective against those two variants in Europe.

"The vaccine is covering what we have seen most recently," Mashburn said.

Mashburn also suggests you get your flu vaccines before Halloween, to protect yourself when you gather for the holidays.

"Why not get the vaccine, get yourself protected from it?" Mashburn said.

At the Alliance for Multispecialty Research, Dr. Bill Smith and his crew are studying mRNA vaccines for the flu. It'll enable them to cut down the vaccine development time from between three and four years to between one and two years.

"It will hopefully give us a better hit rate," Dr. Smith said.

Regardless, Mashburn said any flu vaccine is better than no vaccine. She said it could shorten the time you are sick, your symptoms won't be as severe and you may not get the flu at all.