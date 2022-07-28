KCHD encourages parents to make sure kids' vaccinations are up-to-date

The required vaccines protect against measles, Hepatitis B, pertussis (whooping cough), polio and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The start of the school year is quickly approaching and the Knox County Health Department is reminding parents that it's time to ensure their child's vaccinations are up-to-date.

All students entering preschool, kindergarten or seventh grade and those entering a Tennesee school for the first time should receive state-required vaccines.

The required vaccines protect against measles, Hepatitis B, pertussis (whooping cough), polio and more.

“We want to make this process as convenient and easy for parents as possible, who we know are especially busy this time of year,” KCHD Director of Nursing Dena Mashburn said. “We encourage parents to make an appointment with their child’s physician or our staff as soon as possible if they haven’t already.”