Historic building at Y-12 National Security Complex coming down

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Built in the late 1940s at the Y-12 National Security Complex, scientists used one building for research and even discovered the Y-Chromosome while doing research within its walls.

But as the deterioration caused hazardous issues, decades of history are being torn down.

“We're taking down large, massive Manhattan-era project facilities,” said Jay Mullis, DOE manager at Y-12 National Security Complex.

The facility is 75 years old and was part of the biology complex.

Filled with items dating to World War Two, crews went in removing tons of debris before demolition began.

“We ended up removing about 800 tons of asbestos from this complex before we could get to the demolition, which we call open-air demolition,” said Dan Macias, UCOR manager.

This is the largest of the buildings, six stories high. Although it is being removed, the legacy of scientific research continues as a new site is underway.

“We are currently going to pursue the lithium processing facility here on the biology complex footprint,” said Teresa Robbins, deputy manager.

That project is in the early stages, and as the demolition continues, workers are in the design phase of the new facility.

“So the lithium processing facility is underway; it is in the design phase right now. As Jay's team continues to complete the demolition, it will set the stage for us to start constructing the lithium processing facility when they are complete and start doing some early groundwork,” said Robbins.

After the demolition, crews will look for contaminations.

“Our characterization crews will come forward. They’ll do sampling and analysis to see if there is any contamination that has to get removed from the slabs or the soil,” said Macias.