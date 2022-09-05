Happy Labor Day! Knoxville History Project shares historic photo from 1910 Labor Day celebration

The photo shows a floral float built out of an automobile, with a sign for S.H. George & Sons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1910, Labor Dat was still a relatively new holiday. It was first celebrated in New York City just 20 years earlier and became a national holiday in 1894.

So, when parades and celebrations swept through Knoxville on Labor Day in 1910, many people there may have remembered a time when it was just another day. As seen in a historic photograph, that didn't stop them from enjoying the holiday.

The Knoxville History Project shared a historic photo of a Labor Day parade float on Monday. The float was part of a Labor Day celebration in the city. It was built out of an automobile with a floral design and the photo shows a young woman standing in the front of the car. There are also signs for S.H. George & Sons.

The business was ready to open shop in the city, planning to attract eager customers to their brand-new department stores on Gay Street. The store brought more commerce to the downtown Knoxville area, setting the area up for many of the advancements seen during the 1920s.

While Knoxville did not fully share in the changes seen in bigger cities during this era, stores like S.H. George & Sons helped energize communities and contributed to the unique swing of the 1920s. The department store was one of many in the downtown area.

Photos like the one shared on Monday helped give Knoxville a glimpse at what life was like during this era, giving the city a chance to reminisce on its own history.