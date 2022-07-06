Tennessee dedicates marker to 1944 train crash that killed 33 soldiers near Jellico

The Tennessee Historical Commission dedicated the new marker exactly 78 years after the tragedy.

JELLICO, Tenn. — A new historical marker now stands near the site of one of the worst stateside military tragedies of the 20th century exactly 78 years later.

Along Highway 25W just east of Jellico is a historical marker honoring the lives lost in the 1944 Troop Train crash. The marker is roughly 900 feet north of where the crash happened.

On July 6, 1944, a troop train carrying more than 1,000 new soldiers "jumped the tracks" and crashed 50 feet into the Clear Fork River just east of Jellico at Highcliff.

33 troops and two others on board died in the crash, and another 98 suffered injuries.

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett and Campbell County Commissioner Ralph Davis helped dedicate the marker at the Jellico Public Library with the Tennessee Historical Commission.

"It shows you that we remember the young men that died for our country and it will never be forgotten now. Before, thousands of people would drive by there and never know it took place there," Davis said.