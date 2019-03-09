KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Powell High School was placed on a hard lockdown Tuesday morning after a school resource officer said she heard what may have been shots fired outside the school, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said he wanted parents to know their children were okay during a news conference around 11:30 a.m.

Spangler said dispatch received reports of shots fired at the school at 10:27 a.m. after officers heard four to six "pops" that sounded like gunshots.

The school went into lockdown immediately in response. KCSO then cleared the school. It was cleared by 11:30 a.m., but students will now be released for the day for officers to do a more thorough search for something that might have caused the popping noise.

Spangler said during the news conference that they have not yet found anything that could have caused the sound and they will continue to investigate.

KCSO will have a K-9 sweep through the school once students and staff have left, Spangler said.

"We feel good that there's nobody in there," he said.

Parents will be able to pick their children up at the community center if they wish to do so, but school will continue to be in session for the rest of the day, the sheriff's office said.

There was a heavy police presence outside the school and a helicopter circling the school. Spangler said the department was using the helicopter to search nearby wooded areas to be sure no one was hiding there.

Glenn said the sheriff's office has no confirmation that shots were actually fired.

"We don't know that shots were actually fired, we just have reports that shots were being fired," she said.

Glenn also said she wanted parents to know that students are safe.

"We absolutely have this situation under control," she said as the building was being cleared.

The Knoxville Police Department said it was also assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. 10News has crews on scene working to get more information.