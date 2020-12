In a big sigh of relief for us all, officials say work on the Jackson Avenue bridge is nearly complete.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — If you have visited downtown Knoxville in the past year or so, you might have been inconvenienced by construction on Jackson Avenue.

The construction is almost done.



With sidewalks on the west ramp back open, many local businesses say they're excited about the new access that the ramp will provide the area as it reopens.