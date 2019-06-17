KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Jury selection has begun in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing another man in his car at an East Knox County hotel back in May 2017.

Alonzo Hoskins, 31 of Michigan, faces a felony murder charge in the shooting death of Jack McFall, 57 of Knoxville.

McFall was discovered with multiple bullet wounds in his blue Chrysler minivan in the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn & Suites near Strawberry Plains Pike, according to investigators.

RELATED: Grand Jury indicts suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting death

Video footage showed Hoskins enter McFall's van on the passenger's side and also showed him exiting the van and firing a gun into the vehicle, court records state. The keys to McFall's van were missing.

Investigators believe there is another suspect in the case who has not been identified. He was seen reaching into the vehicle before he left with unknown items in his hand, the report said.

RELATED: Suspects in Red Roof Inn shooting arrested

Hoskins' fingerprints were reportedly located in the area of McFall's van.

The trail is being held in Knox County. A date has not been set.