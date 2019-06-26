KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The UT Arboretum is hosting a Bug Camp at Oak Ridge this week.

Rising second through fourth graders are getting the chance to be up-close-and-personal with all kinds of insects.

Each child even gets the opportunity to take a bug home and host it during the camp session.

UT Arboretum holds bug camp for kids

This is the second year for the camp.

UT Entomologist Dr. Jerome Grant said it's popular with the kids.

"We have a lot of repeat customers this year. repeat kids and those kids are knowledgeable and their sharing what they learned last year with the kids this year, so they're helping be our guides," Grant said.

The students are learning about the insects through crafts, nature walks, and science activities.

