KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County mother is concerned about her son's mile-long walk to school after she learned he is no longer eligible for the bus.

Her son is going to Halls Middle School on Monday, and she said he has to cross a dangerous intersection.

"He rode the bus from elementary, from kindergarten to fifth grade, and the schools are the same distance, so naturally I think the bus is going to pick him up," Melissa Smith said.

But she learned that changes for her.

"And I get a phone call from the home room teacher, and she's like, well, he's not eligible for the bus," Smith said. "And I was like, what, why?"

Knox County Board of Education policy states that elementary students living within one mile, and middle and high school students living within 1.5 miles of the school are not eligible for the bus.

The Smiths live 1.1 miles away.

"It's a real issue, and not only for us being able to pick him up, but the safety of the kids because the road that they have to walk on and over is very dangerous," Smith said.

If her son walks to or from school, he will have to walk along Emory Road and cross Norris Freeway to part of the route that does not have sidewalks.

Otherwise, he can walk in the back parking lot of Rural King and Ingles.

Knox County Board of Education Chair Patti Bounds represents the Halls area.

"Serving on the Board of Education, I have encountered several of these situations each year. It has been many years since the PRZ (parent responsibility zone) was established," she said. "There are families it creates a hardship for. There has been some discussion about changes, but it is a very complex issue."

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools referred to the Board of Education policy on transportation.

The policy states parents can appeal to Knox County School leaders. A spokesperson said parents can fill out a request for bus service and indicate on that form why they need an exception to be made.

Smith said she can drive her son to school, but she and her husband work full time and will have to find a carpool or another option.

"I have no choice at this point but to send him and let him sit at the school until one of us get off," Smith said.

Smith said her husband is reaching out to the principal. Smith said there are other kids in the neighborhood who will face the same situation as well.