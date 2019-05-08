KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Knox County Schools went back to school Monday morning and it wouldn't be the first day back if there weren't some bumps in the road.

Some buses were delayed. Although most delays were 10 to 20 minutes, some schools experienced some as long as 45 minutes.

The bus to Carter Elementary, Middle and High schools was 45 minutes late.

Hardin Valley Academy's bus was 30 minutes late and several others were about 20 minutes late.

10News reached out to the school system who said these delays were for a variety of reasons.

Though they did see several delays, that is typical for the first day of school.

The school system posts it's updated on the KnoxSchools.org website daily for parents to see.