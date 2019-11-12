KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman.

Police said Stefanie Johnson was reported missing on Dec. 7 and was reportedly last seen on Nov. 27 at around 7 a.m. She was allegedly at the Clarion Inn on Central Avenue Pike.

Her last known address was in Strawberry Plains, KPD said.

Investigators said Johnson is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. If you see her, please call 911 immediately.