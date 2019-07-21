KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Knoxville Police.

Overton Hall, 53, struck a car at the intersection with Old Callahan Drive around 8:16 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was seriously injured at first and transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

A passenger on the motorcycle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries but KPD said they did not appear to be life-threatening.

According to KPD, witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Clinton Highway and was approaching a red light at the intersection of Old Callahan when he failed to stop for the red light and struck a vehicle in the intersection. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.