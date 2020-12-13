KPD: Two men arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

x
Police said they believe the victims stem from a shots fired call at the Knob Hill Apartments off of Wilson Road.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said it is investigating a double shooting from early Sunday.

KPD said two men arrived at UT Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police said they believe the victims stem from a shots fired call at the Knob Hill Apartments off of Wilson Road. 

Police said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the head, and the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the shooting to call them at 865-215-7212.