KPD: Two men arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said it is investigating a double shooting from early Sunday.
KPD said two men arrived at UT Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police said they believe the victims stem from a shots fired call at the Knob Hill Apartments off of Wilson Road.
Police said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the head, and the second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.
Police ask anyone with information concerning the shooting to call them at 865-215-7212.