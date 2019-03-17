Sheriff Tim Guider is releasing more information this morning regarding the investigation into the disappearance of a Loudon County woman.

Authorities describes Elisha Carpenter, 31, as a white female, standing at 5’1", 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Deputies believe Carpenter was last seen walking from her home at River Manor Apartments in Lenoir City at around 2 a.m. on Friday, March 15th. She was wearing light green pajama pants and a pink hoodie.

According to Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis and Detective Sergeant Charlie Cosner, multiple leads are being investigated, both on land and in water.

“Early reports from family and witnesses provided several scenarios that have led our search efforts to both surrounding properties and nearby waterways” said Cosner. “We have reasons to believe that the female may have entered a nearby lake, so we are searching that area by boat and have deployed our dive team to help in the underwater search as well. On land we have deployed deputies to search nearby buildings, warehouses and abandoned structures, in the event that the missing female entered one of those".

Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis says that multiple resources have already been deployed and that the LCSO team will continue to use all of those resources until all leads have been explored.

“While this case presents a multitude of scenarios, we need more information from someone out there. Someone out there may posses the information into this case that will help us find Elisha Carpenter, and we need anyone who does have that information to come forward and contact our Detective’s Division”, said Davis.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Elisha Carpenter, you are asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Communications Center at (865) 458-9081 or dial 911.