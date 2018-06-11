CHRISTIANA, Tenn. — The night skies were calm over Christiana around 2 a.m., a stark difference to an hour and a half earlier when intense storms raced across the area.

One fatality was confirmed after several homes on the southeastern side of the county were damaged in severe storms Monday night, and two other people were transported to a local hospital, emergency personnel confirmed.

Representatives from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Services were on scene, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Severe storms cause damage in Christiana

RCEMS crews arrived early Tuesday morning to find a house collapsed in the Midland area of Christiana, and a house trailer had been flipped over by the winds. Two women in that trailer were transported to a local hospital, said RCEMS spokesman Patrick Miller.

Around 12:30 a.m., RCFRD crews found a two-story house ablaze, with smoke and flames pouring from the attic, department spokeswoman Lisa Sloan, said.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

An adult male and three children were able to escape unharmed from the house, which is still being assessed by fire crews. The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike, but the investigation is ongoing.

"Smoke alarms saved that family. They can wake you up and save your life," Sloan said.

Residents heard possible tornado overhead

Ashley Herman was lying awake in bed when she heard the second alert that Rutherford County was under a tornado warning.

Then, her power went out, which she had been expecting.

"I thought OK, that's fine, but then the wind picked up. I ran into my room, grabbed both my girls and ran into my dad's closet," she said. Herman's daughters are 2 and 3 years old.

Luckily, her family was uninjured and the house escaped major damage, although several trees and the girls' playhouse outside was demolished, she said.

"That sound is something I will never forget, just a low deep WOOOOOOOOOOSH," Herman said in a message. "It didn't last for but a minute or so. I'm just shaken up, thinking about how much worse it could have been."

NWS has not confirmed tornado touchdown

It is not clear whether or not any property damage was caused by a tornado. Radar-reported tornadoes were spotted in the area by the National Weather Service around 12:30 a.m., but they can be hard to confirm in the dark. The NWS will send crews to the scene to confirm whether or not a tornado was the likely cause of the damage.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services reported multiple power lines down and debris on the roadway in the Midland area.

Crews responding to structure collapse on 8085 Midland Road, a home possibly hit by Tornado on 2250 Rock Springs Midland Road and a structure fire on Barley Rd in Christiana. More details as they come in — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) November 6, 2018

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved