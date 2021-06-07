10Listens: Public access to section of South Knoxville Riverwalk gated off, but city says it's temporary

The city said it is working with the property owners to ensure public access to that section of greenway is reopened "as soon as possible."

Several people in Knoxville are wondering why a section of the South Knoxville Riverwalk greenway has been gated off to the public recently.

People shared a YouTube video posted on July 3 showing a portion of the greenway running through the One Riverwalk Apartments property between the Henley Street Bridge underpass and Regal headquarters blocked off to the public by metal fences and locked gates.

On the gates were signs saying "Private Property" that warned people trespassing was forbidden.

10News reached out to the city of Knoxville Sunday to find out why the greenway -- which is a public amenity -- had been gated off.

According to Stephanie Welch, the city's chief of economic and community development, the locked gates are a temporary measure needed to allow the property owners to finish required improvements.

Welch said the city's development agreement with the property owners specifies that the section of the Riverwalk will continue to be a public amenity. However, the development agreement is also requiring the property owners to make several improvements to that section of greenway, which Welch said are still underway.

Welch could not offer a timeframe for when the improvements will be completed or what requirements remained, but said the city is working with the property owners to ensure public access to that section of greenway is reopened "as soon as possible."