LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An 11-year-old girl is missing from the southeast part of Loudon County and the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding her.

Hannah Major was last seen by her mother around Malone Road at around 7:30 a.m. Monday. She is between four feet nine inches and five feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Majors was wearing a grey hoodie with dark blue jeans the last time she was seen.

Anyone who may have information about where Hannah is should contact the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. JANUARY 27, 2020 | 8:35 am EST MISSING GIRL; LOUDON COUNTY SHERIFF'... S INVESTIGATORS SEARCHING FOR 11 YEAR OLD LOUDON, TENNESSEE - Sheriff Tim Guider is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl out of the Southeast part of Loudon County.

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR