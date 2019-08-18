CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old boy died from his injuries after an ATV accident in Cumberland County. That's according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call of an ATV accident with serious injuries around 9 p.m. Saturday

It says the accident happened on private property off of McCampbell Road.

The victim was transported to Cumberland Medical Center where he later passed away due to his injuries.

We will continue to update this as we learn more.