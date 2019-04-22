Two parents suffered life-threatening injuries and their 3-year-old twins are missing after a house fire in Harlan County Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the parents were flown to Augusta, Ga. to be treated for serious burns. Authorities said they are listed with life-threatening injuries.

The parent's 3-year-old twins are still missing, according to KSP.

The fire broke out in Totz, Ky. around 11:18 a.m. Monday. Several fire departments were on the scene attempting to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters and KSP were still on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. and said they have not made contact with the twins at this time.