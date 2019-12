HELENWOOD, Tenn. — A 73-year-old Scott County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chloria Wilson of Helenwood was driving an SUV on Helenwood Detour Road when she ran off the road and hit a tree.

The accident was reported at 12:40 p.m.

Wilson was fatally injured. A 13-year-old passenger in the car was not hurt, according to the report.