Knoxville — Knoxville's Community Development Corporation, KCDC, opened 84 new units of affordable housing for the city on Wednesday morning, a news release from KCDC said.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening of Phase 2 of the Five Points Master Plan, a 10-building housing complex that will have one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

The master plan has four total phases. Phase 3 is currently under construction as well.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is expected to speak at the event, along with Knoxville City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie and KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley.

The event was held at 317 McConnell St. in East Knoxville.

