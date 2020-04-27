10News anchor Russell Biven is "just checking in" with some East Tennessee favorites as we all work hard to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, he checked in with local Tony award-winning actor, Levi Kreis.

The Oak Ridge native has been self-isolating for the past four weeks. However, a new tradition has blossomed out of the pandemic: a weekly "Gospel Hour" on Kreis' Facebook page. The singer/songwriter goes live every Sunday at 5 p.m. to help spread some positivity in a difficult time.

"I just wanted to do something for Easter, and then we enjoyed it so much," Kreis said. After that show, he decided to host a concert every week.

The actor was scheduled to perform in two musicals this year, but with those up in the air, he is hopeful for the future.

"I imagine we're gonna pick back up and do what we need to do, but in the meantime, I guess I'll be here doing a little gospel and making people feel alright," Kreis said.

If you would like to join in on the "Gospel Hour," head over to Kreis's Facebook page.