Alcoa Police: Woman dead after accident on Alcoa Hwy.

Crews responded to the crash around 11:55 p.m. Friday.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash late Friday night on Alcoa Highway at Singleton Station Road, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Meghan Boling, 35, was found deceased inside of her vehicle at the bottom of an embankment just before midnight, ADP said.

Witnesses state she side-swiped a commercial truck before losing control of her vehicle, according to ADP.

Crash reconstruction member and detectives responded to the scene, APD said.