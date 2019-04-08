KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Local vendors came together to launch the first all LGBTQ-friendly wedding exposition in Knoxville.

The wedding show features wedding industry vendors who serve all couples.

Organizers said they saw many same-sex couples feeling excluded from other shows or vendors and felt the need to offer a place for them to find wedding professionals.

They said the recent support the community showed during pride month was a big reason to start the expo now.

"There are vendors here that are inclusive which means that they are not going to ask if you are two women, two men, to provide a service. We are all just here to provide great service for anyone looking for a wedding," event co-coordinator Colleen Munyan said.

The organizers of Sunday's show say they hope to expand and offer more events like this in the future.