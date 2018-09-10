The rail runner mountain coaster at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg has temporarily closed while crews work to correct an issue with the attraction.

Information on what exactly needed to be fixed wasn't readily available Tuesday but Anakeesta released the following statement to 10News regarding an incident that happened over the weekend.

"A guest was riding the mountain coaster this past weekend and an incident occurred. The guest was immediately assisted by our staff to exit the ride.

We have identified the problem and are currently working to resolve it. The safety of our guests at Anakeesta is our number one priority.

We do anticipate reopening the mountain coaster by the end of the week."

10News also reached out to law enforcement for more information.

According to Anakeesta's website, the new single-rail mountain coaster is the first of its kind in the United States.

In July, 10News reported the coaster was set to open in August.

"The Anakeesta Rail Runner takes you on an exhilarating downhill ride with a 400 ft. elevation change and can hit speeds of 25 mph. The ride begins with 1,600 feet of downhill twists and turns and ends with a scenic uphill ride back to the top of Anakeesta Mountain," the website states.

Riders can ride solo or tandem with a small child.

