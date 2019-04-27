The 58th Annual Dogwood Arts Festival kicked off in downtown Knoxville Friday to showcase local artists.

The festival runs all weekend in the heart of downtown at Market Square and Krutch Park, featuring a fine art market, live music, artist demonstrations, and hands-on activities for kids and adults.

The festival runs Saturday from 10-8 p.m. with live music sticking around until 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 10-5 p.m.

Organizers like Shannon Herron say it's a great way to showcase local artists.

"This festival brings so much attention to the local art scene and really promotes the culture of East Tennessee, and kind of shows everybody -- not only locally, but regionally -- the amount of work and expertise these artists bring to the table," he said.