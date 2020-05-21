Rural Metro Fire crews and the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire in West Knox County Wednesday.

According to the KCSO and dispatch, teams were called out to 139 Suburban Road around 9:45 p.m. Flames could be seen rising from a structure in the neighborhood.

KCSO said a fire investigation unit was on the scene. Rural Metro is asking people to avoid the area if possible.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, the mother of the occupant was taken to the hospital after she rushed back in to the house to rescue a dog.

Bagwell said he is unsure if the dog was rescued or not.

This story is developing and will be updated.