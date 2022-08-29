Authorities respond to small plane crash near Campbell County Airport

Authorities said the pilot was the only person onboard, but have not provided their status.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Campbell County crews responded to a small plane crash near the Campbell County Airport.

According to the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, a single-engine aircraft crashed around 1:15 p.m. Monday "just outside the airport." The pilot was reportedly the only person onboard.

Authorities have not said yet if the pilot was injured or killed in the crash.

The EMA said crews are trying to secure the scene, saying they have contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were working the scene. Authorities said they weren't sure if the plane was approaching or leaving the airport.