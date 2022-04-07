Autism Awareness Month: Where to find support in East TN

Otherwise known as "Autism Acceptance Month," the month is meant to honor people on the autism spectrum and to highlight the autism community around the world.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People diagnosed with autism can face many obstacles throughout their lives. It's a complex and lifelong developmental condition that is usually identified during a person's early childhood.

People with autism can have difficulty navigating social situations. Communication skills can be hard to develop, relationships with friends and family can be complex and people can also have difficulties with self-regulation.

It is defined by a set of behaviors and is referred to as a "spectrum condition" that affects people differently. According to the Autism Society, around 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with it and the rate of people diagnosed with it rises each year.

While people with autism experience it differently, and many benefit from resources offered through organizations across the world. These kinds of resources help people learn how to handle difficult social situations, develop skills in self-regulation and can connect them with a community of people with shared experiences.

Autism Awareness Month runs through April and is meant to highlight these communities and individuals. It is otherwise known as "Autism Acceptance Month" and is meant to celebrate the differences between people.

A list of organizations in East Tennessee offering resources is available below.

This organization offers autism therapy services for young children diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition. They offer therapies that follow a "Verbal Behavior" approach, focusing on developing communication skills and social skills.

This organization works across 36 counties and creates connections between people diagnosed with autism conditions. They said they serve around 500,000 people each year. Their services include advocacy efforts, community education and general, lifelong support for people diagnosed with autism.

This organization focuses on supporting adults with autism and other developmental conditions. Their services include a structured recreation program directed by recreational therapists. The program can include seeing movies, attending a festival, hikes and visiting tourist attractions — all meant to give people chances to work on social skills.

They also help people diagnosed with autism find jobs by offering résumé writing workshops, vocational coaching and employment classes.