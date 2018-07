Chopping, sawing, axe throwing, speed climbing, and log rolling are just part of the fun.

Tuesday afternoon the cast and crew of the new Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Show and Adventure rehearsed for their new season.

The outdoor venue features live lumberjack competitions and a chance for the audience to participate.

The two dinner show rehearsals Tuesday were by invitation only. The show will start public performances either later this summer or early this fall.

