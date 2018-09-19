Knoxville might see a fireworks show return to the city for Labor Day.

Big Kahuna wings says it hopes to hold a fireworks show after its traditional wing festival. The event is set for Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Big Kahuna owner Matt Beeler says he is still working out plans with the city, but if he gets the "OK" for the fireworks, it will be a great show.

"Hopefully, we get cooler weather, and we have the opportunity to catch all the students back in school, so it just felt like a great fit as far as where the event would fall," Beeler said.

Next year's festival will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank, Big Heads Big Hearts and the UT Culinary Institute.

