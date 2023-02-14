Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Present

We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee.

From a local rap group changing people's outlook on hip hop to women embracing their natural hair, there is so much history that is explored.

East Tennessee has many stories of how African Americans made improvements within its region.

Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation.

With their frequent performances and wide spectrum of artists, the Good Guy Collective hopes to turn the stereotypes of hip-hop on its head.

"The nature of hip hop has had a negative stigma to it. As we got older, we realized that hip hop needs a positive voice, a positive force in the scene."

As the group evolved over the years, so did their outlook on music.

"There's a spot called the Birdhouse Community Center. That really became the Mecca of the hip-hop scene," Bush said. "It just started with an open mic over there. From there, the community started to build and grow and develop from there."

Formed in 2013, a group of local artists realized the need for a rap culture in the city. They created a hip-hop scene by starting small and building on their successes.

"In terms of our history and what makes hip hop unique in Knoxville is the community element. We're really a grassroots type of town," Jarius Bush said.

Belair also became the first Black woman to win the Women's Royal Rumble. She, along with Sasha Banks, was the first Black female headliner of Wrestlemania.

From there, she was able to win both of the top women's titles in the organization: The Smackdown and Raw championships.

Bianca started out competing in the Mae Young Classic tournament and NXT before being called up to the main roster.

During one of her Crossfit competitions, she was approached by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry who got her a tryout with the sports entertainment company. After two attempts, she was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016.

Belair attended The University of South Carolina and Texas A&M before returning to Knoxville and becoming an All-SEC and All-American in track at The University of Tennessee.

In high school, she was a triple threat by continuing her track and field career, but also adding basketball and cheerleading into the mix.

Growing up, Belair was destined to be a world-class athlete. She competed in gymnastics, track and field and even flag football.

Knoxville native Bianca Blair, known to wrestling fans as Bianca Belair, blazed a trail and accomplished feats she never imagined.

Oglewood Plants :

Oglewood Avenue owner and former UT student Jade Adams has a passion for plants and their development.

While studying microbiology, she purchased a house plant while taking a botany class. As her greenery grew, so did her liking for flora as one plant soon turned into 300.

"It was super cool starting out with one and starting to collect. The hunt of finding the plants, finding the rare plants, taking care of harder-to-find plants, it all kind of became a thrill," Adams said.

Since she opened her doors, Adams has been embraced by the city. In turn, she takes time out to help promote her fellow Black business owners.

"I do feel inclined to teach and educate and let people acknowledge all of the great things that the black community is doing," she said.

Given her position, Adams has some advice for young black women who hope to be business owners in the future.