Maryville — The Blount County Public Library needs your help.

They're looking to track down the father and son who once owned a copy of 'Where The Wild Things Are,' a popular children's book.

In a Facebook post, the library says:

"Are you Rooster? The library owns a copy of ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ with this precious message on the inside. If possible, we would love to find this Rooster and get the book back to them!"

If you have any information, call the Blount County Public Library at 865-982-0981.

