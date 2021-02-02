TWRA investigate boat collision in Fort Loudon Lake; no injuries reported

The incident is still under investigation.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boat collision reported on the Little River section of Fort Loudoun Lake in Blount County just downstream of Stock Creek Marina.

TWRA said that around 1 p.m., a 1998 Chaparral ski boat operated by Freeman Buckner, 85, of Knoxville, collided with a 2019 Ranger bass boat operated by Ralph Debord, 62, of Grovetown, Georgia.

Knox County Wildlife Officer Jeff Webb reported that Debord was fishing with the trolling motor down when his boat was struck by the Chaparral.

The impact caused the Ranger bass boat to capsize and Debord to enter the water, TWRA said.

A contractor working nearby heard the collision and called 911.

Rural Metro Fire as well as AMR EMS responded to the scene although no injuries were reported.