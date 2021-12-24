Campbell County mayor will 'of course' veto measure to bring controversial statues to a museum in the county

Mayor E.L. Morton said he can veto and County Commissioners have pledged to retract the measure at their next meeting. Mayor Morton said both should happen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton said he will "of course" veto the measure to bring controversial statues to a museum in Campbell County after public outcry.

However, Mayor Morton said it's important for County Commissioners to hear where the people of his county stand on the issue and retract their measure at the next County Commission meeting.

"Of course I will exercise the veto to prevent something bad from happening in my county," Mayor E.L. Morton said.

Campbell County Commissioner Ralph Davis introduced a measure in the December County Commission meeting to collect Presidential statues and busts in Campbell County for a museum. Davis then changed the proposal to any statues and busts taken down around the country.

The Campbell County Commission voted to approve the measure. 11 Commissioners voted yes, one voted no, two abstained.

County Commissioner Robert Higginbotham said the measure contained "no information" about bringing controversial statutes to Campbell County. Commissioner Higginbotham said he thought he was voting just on Presidential statues and busts.

Some media outlets erroneously reported that the measure would bring a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest to the county. However, Forrest's statue was not mentioned in the Campbell County Commission's December meeting.

Mayor Morton does not have a vote in the Campbell County Commission meeting. He offered Commissioners an alternative to their proposal, by asking them to communicate with Congressman Tim Burchett about his proposal to bring these discarded statues to Crown College in Powell.

"There are some figures that aren't beneficial with Campbell County," said Mayor Morton. "Any statue should be considered on a case by case basis, for sure."

"We don't want statues that would put a negative mark on Campbell County," Mayor Morton said.

The Mayor said it's risky to bring pieces from outside of the community into Campbell County, especially since the county voted to side with the Union Army during the Civil War.

"Campbell County is a welcoming place," said Mayor E.L. Morton.

Mayor Morton said the people of Campbell County should "stand up" and hold the County Commissioners to account for their actions.

He said it's not representative of the county, and he knows from personal experience.