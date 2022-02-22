Candidate field appears set for 2022 Knox County elections

The county primary is May 3. Early voting starts April 13.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The field of Knox County candidates for this local election year appears set, with almost every incumbent facing a challenger.

The primary is May 3. Early voting starts April 13 -- just 50 days away.

Last week was the deadline to submit a petition. But for those who suddenly get cold feet and change their mind, the deadline to withdraw a candidate petition is noon Thursday, Feb. 24.

After the primary the party winners advance to the Aug. 4 county general election.

That will also serve as the primary date for federal and state office-seekers, such as those seeking to be a state lawmaker or a member of Congress. And the general election for federal and state office-seekers is Nov. 8.

This year's election field ranges from people running for school board to district attorney general to General Sessions Court judge to sheriff.

Here are offices on the ballot:

SHERIFF: Republican incumbent Tom Spangler faces challenger (and past sheriff) Jimmy "J.J." Jones in the primary. This will be one of the most competitive races in the county. No Democrat is running. It's a four-year term.

KNOX COUNTY MAYOR: Republican incumbent Glenn Jacobs has no opposition in the primary. As of right now, he'll face one of three Democratic challengers: Bob Fischer, Tyler Givens or Debbie Helsley. It's a four-year term.

KNOX COUNTY DA: Republican incumbent Charme Allen is seeking another eight-year term. She has no primary opponent. Democrat Jackson Fenner is set to face her in the August general election.

KNOX COUNTY DISTRICT PUBLIC DEFENDER: Incumbent Eric Lutton has no challenger.

KNOX COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 3: Republicans Nick Ciparro and Gina Oster, who both previously have sought elected office, square off in the primary. Democrats Anthony Cespedes and Stuart Hohl also are on the ballot in the primary. It's a four-year term.

KNOX COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 7: Republicans Rhonda Lee, Allen Merritt and Chuck Severance face each other in the primary.

KNOX COUNTY COMMISSION, AT-LARGE SEAT 10: Incumbent Larsen Jay faces Republican challenger Steve Weiner in the primary. Democrat Dylan Earley is set to face the winner in the August general.

KNOX COUNTY COMMISSION, AT-LARGE SEAT 11: Republicans Devin Driscoll and Kim Frazier are vying for the open seat, as is Democrat Vivian Shipe and Independent Donald Bridges.

KNOX COUNTY TRUSTEE: Republicans Justin Biggs and Richard Jacobs face each other in the primary. Democrat Dave "Caz" Cazalet will face the winner in the general.

KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS: Republican incumbent Nick McBride will square off in the general against Democratic challenger Scott Crammond.

KNOX COUNTY CIRCUIT, CIVIL AND JUVENILE COURT CLERK: Republican incumbent Charlie Susano faces Dana E. Moran in the general.

KNOX COUNTY CLERK: Incumbent Sherry Witt is unopposed.

KNOX COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT CLERK: Incumbent Mike Hammond is unopposed.

KNOX COUNTY JUVENILE COURT JUDGE: Incumbent Tim Irwin is unopposed for another eight-year term.

KNOX COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT JUDGE, DIVISION I: Republican incumbent Chuck Cerny will face Democrat Sarah Keith in the general.

KNOX COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT JUDGE, DIVISION II: Newly appointed Republican Judd Davis faces Democrat Sharon Frankenburg in the general.

KNOX COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT JUDGE, DIVISONS III-V: Patricia Long, Andy Jackson and Tony Stansberry are unopposed.

KNOX COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, DIVISIONS I-IV: Incumbents Jerome Melson, Bill Ailor, Deborah Stevens and Gregory McMillan are unopposed.

KNOX COUNTY CHANCELLOR, PART I: Incumbent John Weaver is unopposed for another eight-year term.

KNOX COUNTY CHANCELLOR, PART II: Incumbent Republican Clarence Pridemore is being challenged by fellow Republicans Deno Cole and Bud Armstrong in the primary. It's an eight-year term.

KNOX COUNTY CHANCELLOR, PART III: Incumbent Chris Heagerty is unopposed.

KNOX COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT, DIVISIONS I-III: Republican incumbents Steve Sword, Scott Green and Kyle Hixson are unopposed.

KNOX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1: Democrats John Butler and Charles Frazier will square off in the primary. Independents Breyauna Holloway and Reginald Jackson also are seeking the office. It's a four-year term.

KNOX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 4: Republican Will Edwards will face Katherine Bike in the general election.

KNOX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 6: Republican incumbent Betsy Henderson is running again, and Independent Phillip M. Sherman is seeking the office.

KNOX COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 7: Republicans Sherri Garrett and Steve Triplett face each other in the primary. Independent Dominique Oakley also is seeking the office.

KNOX COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9: Republican incumbent Kristi Kristy is being challenged by Republican Phil King in the primary. Democrat Annabel Henley will face the winner in August.