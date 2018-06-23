A woman in a wheelchair was pushed out of a car in an apparent carjacking Saturday afternoon.

Oak Ridge Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Self said it happened at the Red Lobster parking lot on Illinois Avenue.

Anderson County sheriff's deputy Mark Lucas said a man forced the woman out of her wheelchair and out of her vehicle. Oak Ridge police said the victim had no injuries

Anderson County sheriff's deputies found the suspect in the car later in the day in Clinton, and chased him down Clinton Highway into Knox County.

The suspect crashed his car near the intersection of Clinton Highway and Powell Road.

Police said he's at UT Medical Center right now, and that charges are pending.

