BCSO: Three arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converter from church van

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after they were caught cutting a catalytic converter from a van in a church parking lot, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said John Hinkle, 26, of Knoxville was charged with possession of burglary tools, burglary of a motor vehicle and vandalism. Jonathan Wellman, 19, of Knoxville was charged with possession of burglary tools and burglary of a motor vehicle. Hannah Handmacher, 20, of Speedwell was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to a church on Calderwood Highway shortly after midnight after a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, the BCSO said.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed a man and a woman standing near one of the church vans and another man underneath the van, according to the BCSO.

One of the suspects attempted to flee on foot but stopped when the deputy ordered him to the ground. One suspect admitted that they decided they should "try to steal a catalytic converter for money." Deputies located the burglary tools near the van and damage to the exhaust pipe near the location of the catalytic converter, the BCSO said.