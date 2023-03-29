CCSO: Five woman inmates given Narcan in Cocke Co. detention center

The Cocke County Sheriff's office said three women inmates asked to be taken to the hospital for better observation.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that five woman inmates were given nasal treatments and Narcan injections in a detention center at around 5:45 p.m.

They said the Newport Fire Department, Newport Police Department, CCSO, and ambulance services responded to the detention center to give the woman medical services. They said no inmate died Wednesday afternoon, and three of the woman asked to be transferred to a hospital for better observation.

CCSO said the inmates were given a total of "17 nasal injections and three Narcan injections."

They said they were investigating how an "unknown substance" was brought into the detention center. They said a woman inmate was brought into the detention center at around 12 p.m. and had the substance in "an undisclosed area that cannot be detected without an X-ray or body scanner."

They said charges will be placed against any people involved in bringing the substance to the detention center. After the incident, they said cells were searched to make sure additional illicit substances were not present.