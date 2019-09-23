KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville Planning Commission is voting on Oct. 10 to rezone the Open Space land at Caswell Park on East 5th Ave.

The goal is to give a portion of the space to the Volunteer Ministry Center. The center is planning a housing project for the homeless, but the loss of part of the park is getting some pushback from the community. A petition called "Protect our city park land from development!" was posted to Change.org by Chris Casteel about the possible rezoning.

You will have a chance to voice your opinion on the matter. There is a pubic meeting scheduled for Monday, September 23, at the Knoxville Area Urban League in the Community Room. It starts at 6 p.m.