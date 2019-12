UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — One burn victim was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center after a house on the 3000 block of Hickory Valley Road exploded in Union County, according to Union County Dispatch.

Dispatch said the call came in at 1:30 p.m.

The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department is the lead agency on the scene, but fire departments from across the county are there fighting the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.