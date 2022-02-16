Cocke County leaders plan to create new ambulance contract to cut down on response times

Officials said response times have previously run as high as 8 hours after a call was made for an ambulance.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders in Cocke County said they are working on a new contract with its ambulance provider, saying patients have waited too long for some ambulances to arrive during emergencies.

They said response times had previously reached as much as 8 hours after a person called for an ambulance, causing concerns among the Cocke County Commission. They said the current contract will end in May and the committee is in the process of writing a new one.

They said that the contract is from around 6 years ago and is outdated, no longer meeting the county's needs. They also said the contract does not include any penalties if the service does not meet their expectations.

“We’re not going to concentrate on the number of ambulances they have, but on the response times themselves because that is a service we’re looking for — how long does it take you to get from point A to point B and start on this patient and get them to the hospital," said Forest Clevenger, a county commissioner.

Their current ambulance provider is First Call, which was bought out by Priority Ambulance in October. Clevenger said that the new contract will be out for providers to bid on, including Priority Ambulance.

He said they hope to have it ready for the Cocke County Commission's vote by March, but no date has been set yet.