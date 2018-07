Blackberry Farm is looking to expand operations in Walland. To do that, the resort will have to rezone thousands of acres it already owns on Blackberry Mountain from rural to commercial.

It held a meeting Saturday to hear what the community thinks about the prospects of expansions. Reviewers were mixed.

Take, for example, Lee McKinney, who said his family has lived on the property for five generations.

"Anywhere you go, you're going to have progress or the community will die, or the community will never grow," McKinney said.

Blackberry Farm drove much of that progress. The luxury resort bought land for its proposed "Blackberry Mountain" ten years ago. Now, ownership wants to grow it by re-zoning more than five thousand acres of the property for commercial use.

The resort said this would give the general public access to some of the farm's amenities. And, in theory, McKinney is okay with it - if the resort respects its boundaries.

"I'm proud of what I own and I hope they're proud of what they own," McKinney said. "I want them to do what they want to with theirs, and Im going to do what I want to with mine."

But not all of his neighbors were on the same page at first. This meeting was about answering their questions - about how this will impact their families, how fast the organization would want to move, and more.

The resort said it understands community concern, and that the rezoning is about being able to use the land it already owns, not encroaching on other people's property.

" Blackberry is a place that does care about this land and this community," marketing director Sarah Elder-Chabot said. "We want to provide a business and be a neighbor in the best way possible."

The Blount County Agenda Committee will discuss the rezoning request at its meeting on Tuesday.

© 2018 WBIR